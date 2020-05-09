Go to Contents
2 more service members test positive for coronavirus

12:10 May 09, 2020

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer and an enlisted service member have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases reported in the military to 42, the defense ministry said Saturday.

The enlisted service member is one of 103 people working at the defense ministry compound who went through the COVID-19 test after having contact with a staff sergeant at the Cyber Operations Command who was infected with the virus. The other 102 have tested negative, according to the ministry.

The staff sergeant contracted the virus after visiting a club in Seoul's popular multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon last week where a cluster infection has been reported.

His infection has put the military on high alert as the command is located at an annex to the main building of the defense ministry in Seoul.

The ministry said it has carried out disinfection work on facilities where the infected service personnel visited.

Separately, the military has also quarantined some 20 service personnel who had contact with the infected Army officer based in Yongin, south of Seoul.

South Korea reported 18 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, raising the nation's total to 10,840.

Seventeen out of the 18 new cases were linked to the person who authorities consider as the first patient in the Itaewon cluster infection.

Soldiers board a train at a station in Paju, north of Seoul, on May 8, 2020, as they are allowed to go on vacation after more than two months of restrictions amid fears about the spread of the new coronavirus. The military began to lift the restrictions on vacationing the same day in line with the government's decision to end a weekslong, strict social distancing campaign. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

