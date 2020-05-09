Go to Contents
14:00 May 09, 2020

May 10

1948 -- Southern Korea holds a general election for 198 lawmakers, an action that led to the formation of a government separate from that of northern Korea. North Korea established its government in September of that year.

1967 -- The country establishes flights to Britain with the ratification of an aviation treaty.

1972 -- The country's first nuclear power plant in Gori, North Gyeongsang Province, is completed.

1993 -- Fourteen women mountain climbers, led by Ji Hyun-ok, reach the peak of Mount Everest, becoming the first Korean women to achieve the feat.

2002 -- The main opposition Grand National Party elects Lee Hoi-chang as its candidate for the presidential election in December of that year. He narrowly lost to Roh Moo-hyun of the then ruling Millennium Democratic Party.

2016 -- South Korean Son Yeon-jae completes a gold medal sweep at the eighth Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan, brightening hopes for her first Olympic medal in the summer.

2017 -- The leaders of South Korea and the United States vow to maintain close cooperation in handling North Korea's nuclear threats in their first phone talks.
