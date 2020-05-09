Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Saturday imposed an administrative order to effectively suspend business at clubs and bars in the city after recent infections in the city's popular multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon put health authorities on alert over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Under the order that has gone into effect immediately, all clubs, bars, "room salons" and other nightlife establishments across the capital will be banned from hosting crowds of people, virtually suspending businesses at such venues.
Mayor Park Won-soon who announced the administrative order in a press briefing said the measure will remain in place until further notice, without specifying a date.
The precautionary measure comes after dozens of infections were reported in relation to a 29-year-old who tested positive after spending time at five clubs and bars in Itaewon last weekend.
South Korea reported 18 new cases Saturday, with 17 of those linked to the clubber.
