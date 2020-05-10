Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #North Korea

Moon says S. Korea's offer of inter-Korean railway, individual tours still valid

12:06 May 10, 2020

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that South and North Korea should look to carry out their own cooperation projects, such as joint quarantine efforts, regardless of the stalled negotiations between the North and the United States.

Moon made the remark after delivering a special address marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, stressing that cooperation proposals that Seoul has made so far, such as those related to an inter-Korean railway connection and individual tours to the North, remain valid.

Moon said the South will keep trying to persuade the North to accept such cooperation offers.

"Existing proposals remain valid," Moon said, when asked about the fate of his proposals for inter-Korean cooperation. "We will keep persuading North Korea so that our offers can be accepted."

Moon said the North appears to be suffering from difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Moon also said that both the South and the U.S. are maintaining "communication" with the North.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK