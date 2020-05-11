(LEAD) S. Korea's exports dip 46.3 pct in first 10 days of May over virus pandemic
SEJONG, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sank 46.3 percent on year in the first 10 days of May amid the shock from the coronavirus pandemic, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$6.9 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $12.5 billion for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 10-day period slipped 30.2 percent on-year.
The data came amid growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is denting exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The new coronavirus has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.
By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, fell 17.8 percent, and those of automobiles plunged 80.4 percent over the 10-day period from a year earlier.
By country, shipments to China dropped 29.4 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States sank 54.8 percent.
