Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture for virus containment amid rising Itaewon-linked infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's coronavirus containment capability is again put to the test after successfully controlling new infections for weeks, as the country braces for a steady rise in new cases linked to clubs and bars in Seoul.
The country reported 35 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, the biggest single day spike since April 9, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,909, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 79
SEOUL -- The number of new coronavirus infections connected to bars and clubs in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon climbed to 79 on Monday, health authorities said.
"As of 8 a.m. this morning, six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients related to the case to 79," said Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
(LEAD) S. Korea sends 2 million face masks to U.S. to help fight COVID-19
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday sent 2 million face masks in emergency assistance to the United States to help its fight against the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The provision of the masks came after President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the two countries' cooperation in battling the COVID-19 pandemic during phone talks on March 24.
(LEAD) Moon gov't performs best in heath, welfare sector over past 3 years: poll
SEOUL -- South Koreans picked the health and welfare sector as the best-performing area under the Moon Jae-in administration over the past three years, a poll showed Monday.
In a Realmeter poll of 500 adults, 34.3 percent of respondents picked the health and welfare sector as the area where the Moon administration achieved the most, followed by diplomacy and security with 14.4 percent.
Police apprehend another key suspect in Telegram sex crime case
ANDONG -- Police said Monday they have apprehended a new key suspect allegedly involved in the so-called Nth Room case, in which dozens of people were exploited to perform gruesome sex acts that were filmed and distributed through online chatrooms.
The cyber safety department of Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said they have apprehended a 24-year-old male who confessed to using the alias "God God" in the chatrooms, and have filed a request with the court for his arrest.
(LEAD) Three more service members test positive for coronavirus linked to Itaewon club case
SEOUL -- Three more military officers tested positive for the coronavirus Monday after eating with a colleague of the same unit confirmed to have the virus after visiting clubs in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon, the defense ministry said Monday.
The new cases -- all at the Cyber Command under the direct wing of the defense ministry -- brought the total number of the COVID-19 infections among the military population to 46 and the number of Itaewon-linked cases to seven, according to the ministry.
Club infections put parents on alert ahead of school reopening
SEOUL -- Dozens of coronavirus infections coming from clubbers in Seoul's multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon have been reported, keeping parents on edge with just two days left until schools reopen.
Last week, the government announced plans to reopen elementary, middle and high schools, as well as kindergartens, starting this week after they were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected nearly 11,000 here.
