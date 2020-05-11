Korean 'samulnori' master Kim Duk-soo stars in biographical musical
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's traditional music master Kim Duk-soo said Monday that the upcoming musical named after him follows 63 years of his life dedicated the creation of a new genre of "samulnori," traditional Korean percussion music.
"I was born in early 1950s in the midst of the Korean War. When I was five, I started to perform with a small street performing troupe," he said in a press conference in Seoul to promote the musical. "This is the beginning of my music life and the musical. And the story continues to the present."
The 67-year old artist plays himself in the biographical musical "Kim Duk-soo," to be staged later this month at the Sejong Center for Performing Arts in central Seoul. It is the center's first production after the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting from the first day when he joined the itinerant troupe "Namsadang" with his father at the age of five, the show portrays major footsteps, including the creation of samulnori that the music master has imprinted for more than six decades.
The two-hour show is a window onto the artist's 63-year-career labor of love and the history of the traditional percussion music that he invented in 1978.
"Throughout my whole life, I've spent most of my time seeking ways to teach the entrenched fun and zest that traditional percussion music creates," he said. "My dream is to systemize and theorize Korean traditional music, so that we can teach it everywhere outside Korea."
In 1978, he and three other like-minded musicians got together to modernize an outdoor musical play to create a new genre suited for indoor performance with basic traditional musical instruments -- janggu, buk (barrel drum), jing (large gong) and kkwaenggwari (small gong).
He said the rhythms of the four instruments are the origin of the Korean Wave, "hallyu," that has captured the hearts of many people around the world.
So in the latter part of his life, he has tried to set a standard for the genre to help it be more widely accepted and enjoyed in and outside Korea.
"I want to share our rhythm and excitement behind the Korean Wave," he said. "But at the same time, I've gone through hard times, losing one of the members of the samulnori team. This musical is like a confession of my whole life."
Director Park Geun-hyung said he focuses not only on Kim's contribution to the Korean traditional music scene, but also on his private life as an ordinary person.
"He is creative and brilliant every time as a career musician, but on the other side of his life, he is just like us," he said. "I hope the audience will feel this commonness of the master from the show."
The musical "Kim Duk-soo" will be staged on May 28-31 at Sejong M Theater of the Sejong Center, free of charge. Those who attend the theater should keep a safe distance and follow quarantine rules to prevent COVID-19.
