Huchemsfinechemical Q1 net profit up 12.3 pct. to 23.7 bln won
15:47 May 11, 2020
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$ 19.4 million), up 12.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.3 percent to 179.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)