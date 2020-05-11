GS Holdings swings to red in Q1
16:01 May 11, 2020
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 295.2 billion won (US$ 241.9 million), turning from a profit of 205.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 98.2 percent on-year to 9.5 billion won. Revenue decreased 5 percent to 4.19 trillion won.
