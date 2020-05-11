Hyundai Livart Furniture Q1 net income up 27.8 pct. to 11.1 bln won
16:06 May 11, 2020
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.1 billion won (US$ 9.1 million), up 27.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 50.4 percent on-year to 14.8 billion won. Revenue increased 18.7 percent to 369.4 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
