Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Livart Furniture Q1 net income up 27.8 pct. to 11.1 bln won

16:06 May 11, 2020

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.1 billion won (US$ 9.1 million), up 27.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 50.4 percent on-year to 14.8 billion won. Revenue increased 18.7 percent to 369.4 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK