Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea postpones reopening schools for one week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- School reopening delayed, high school seniors to return to school on May 20 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Itaewon club infections lead to postponement of school reopening (Donga llbo)

-- School reopening put off for one week (Seoul Shinmun)

-- High school seniors to go to school on May 20 (Segye Times)

-- Civic group for sex slavery victims uses 33 mln won in public donation to buy beer (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Adults lose disease control, high school seniors miss school (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- School resumption postponed again for one week (Hankyoreh)

-- Reopening schools delayed following spike in club infections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Companies reluctant to bring back overseas factories to S. Korea due to regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Freelancers, contract workers, artists to be entitled to get employment insurance next year (Korea Economic Daily)

