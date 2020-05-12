(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 12)

Itaewon seems to have emerged as the nation's second epicenter for COVID-19 after the southeastern city of Daegu, where the first wave of mass infections took place among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in February. In this regard, the Itaewon incident is a reminder of the coronavirus nightmare that started in Daegu. We hope that the authorities will do their best to bring the spread of the virus under control just as they did for the Shincheonji followers. It is necessary to concentrate on testing, tracing and treating to win the fight against the pandemic.