(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 12)

Last week's stunning remarks by Lee Yong-soo, a 91-year-old survivor of Japan's sexual slavery during wartime, fuel the controversy over the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (KCJR), a civic group dedicated to helping the victims. Lee declared she would not participate in the 28-year-long weekly rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to denounce Japan for its military sexual slavery. She criticized Yoon Mi-hyang — former board chairwoman of the KCJR and a lawmaker elected in the April 15 parliamentary elections — for abusing her power in the past.