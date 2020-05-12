Go to Contents
Kia adds upgraded Morning minicar to lineup

08:56 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday added the upgraded Morning minicar to its lineup as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus impact on vehicle sales.

The upgraded Morning with a 1-liter gasoline engine comes with a series of safety features, such as the blind-spot collision avoidance assist, the rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and lane following assist systems, the company said in a statement.

The Morning Urban has fuel efficiency of 15.7 kilometers per liter and is priced at 12 million-15 million won (US$9,800-$12,000), it said.

From January to April, the country's second-largest carmaker sold a total of 782,901 vehicles, down 11 percent from 877,839 units in the year-ago period.

This file photo provided by Kia Motors shows the upgraded Morning minicar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)


