Kia adds upgraded Morning minicar to lineup
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday added the upgraded Morning minicar to its lineup as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus impact on vehicle sales.
The upgraded Morning with a 1-liter gasoline engine comes with a series of safety features, such as the blind-spot collision avoidance assist, the rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and lane following assist systems, the company said in a statement.
The Morning Urban has fuel efficiency of 15.7 kilometers per liter and is priced at 12 million-15 million won (US$9,800-$12,000), it said.
From January to April, the country's second-largest carmaker sold a total of 782,901 vehicles, down 11 percent from 877,839 units in the year-ago period.
