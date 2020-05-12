Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower on looming resurgence of virus cases

09:22 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street amid the growing concerns over a resurgence of the new coronavirus around the globe.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.45 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,926.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.45 percent on Monday (local time) while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.78 percent, as investors sat on the sidelines over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising hope over the reopening of businesses around the globe, including in the U.S., however, limited the decline.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slid 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.95 percent. Top battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.22 percent.

Mobile carriers opened higher, with SK Telecom advancing 0.73 percent and its smaller rival KT gaining 0.64 percent. LG Uplus added 0.74 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,226.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.45 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK