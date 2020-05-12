Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KT #Hyundai Construction Equipment

KT, construction equipment maker to cooperate on 5G-based remote control solution

09:52 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, said Tuesday it has joined hands with Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. to develop 5G-based remote control platform for construction equipment and industrial trucks.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two sides will collaborate in developing various technologies for the builder's autonomous forklift, including remote control platform, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant solution and augmented reality-based maintenance support.

Hyundai Construction Equipment introduced an unmanned forklift last year.

The two companies said they plan to expand their cooperation in manufacturing, logistics and construction using 5G and AI technologies.

This photo provided by shows Hyundai Construction & Equipment Co. shows the company's autonomous forklift. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK