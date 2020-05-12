One more Army officer tests positive for coronavirus linked to Itaewon club case
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- One more service member tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a colleague confirmed to have the virus following visits to clubs in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The new case brought the total number of COVID-19 infections among the military population to 47 and the number of Itaewon-linked cases to eight, according to the ministry.
The latest patient works at the same complex in Yongin, south of Seoul, as the Army captain who was confirmed to have the virus Saturday after visiting an Itaewon club earlier this month.
The remaining six cases came from the Cyber Operations Command in Seoul, where a staff sergeant tested positive for the virus Friday following a visit to Itaewon clubs and bars earlier this month. Five of his colleagues -- four senior officers and an enlisted soldier -- were found to have contracted the virus.
In the wake of the series of infections, the entire staff of the Cyber Operations Command was tested for the virus, and all of them, excluding the six, tested negative, according to the ministry.
Currently, around 1,159 military personnel have been quarantined as a precaution in accordance with the military's strict coronavirus prevention guidelines. In terms of the ordinary guidelines for civilians, 195 of them are required to be in isolation, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)