Hanwha Solutions Q1 net income down 46.5 pct. to 64.1 bln won
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 64.1 billion won (US$ 52.2 million), down 46.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 61.7 percent on-year to 159 billion won. Revenue increased 0.5 percent to 2.24 trillion won.
The operating profit was 85.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
