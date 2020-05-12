Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kolon Industries Q1 net profit up 711.8 pct. to 163.1 bln won

15:03 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 163.1 billion won (US$ 133.1 million), up 711.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 26.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 6.5 percent to 989.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK