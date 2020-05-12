Go to Contents
Hanwha Aerospace remains in red in Q1

15:39 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 9.1 billion won (US$ 7.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the January-March period was 3.2 billion, compared with a loss of 5.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.6 percent to 1.02 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
