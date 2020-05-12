Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2
SEJONG, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday that it is maintaining its rating on South Korea at "Aa2" with a stable rating outlook.
Moody's rating for Asia's fourth-largest economy has been Aa2, the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, when it upgraded it from Aa3.
"The drivers behind the rating affirmation and stable outlook include Moody's assessment of Korea's strong governance and effective macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary management of shocks, as illustrated during the coronavirus outbreak," the ratings agency said in a statement.
"Moody's expects Korea to maintain robust growth potential and strong fiscal and debt metrics relative to similarly rated sovereigns, through the current and potential future shocks," it said.
