KCC turns to loss in Q1

18:21 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 270.2 billion won (US$220.6 million), shifting from a profit of 33.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 2.4 percent on-year to 20.6 billion won. Revenue increased 97.8 percent to 1.25 trillion won.

The operating profit was 52.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
