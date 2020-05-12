Go to Contents
U.S. flies B-1B bombers near S. Korea

19:54 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers near the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Tuesday.

The pair of bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, transited airspace southeast of South Korea and west of Japan and flew over the East China Sea, Aircraft Spots tweeted without specifying the exact time of the operation.

The U.S. usually sends bombers and surveillance planes to the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea's provocations or on routine flight training missions.

This photo, captured from Aircraft Spots' tweet, shows a flight route of two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The U.S. has deployed four B-1B bombers and some 200 relevant personnel at the Andersen Air Force Base.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint and RC-12X Guardrail flew over Seoul and the nearby western port city of Incheon, according to military authorities.

The RC-135W is meant to intercept telemetry signals before missile launches, while the RC-12X Guardrail, operated by the U.S. Forces Korea, is an airborne collection platform of signals intelligence.

