American left-hander pitches gem for 1st win of KBO season

Jokisch, along with his two American teammates, Jake Brigham and Taylor Motter, went back home after spring training to be with his family and stay away from South Korea, then struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus. And when those three returned to Seoul late in March, they had to be quarantined for 14 days, per a government mandate. Jokisch and Brigham, the two pitchers, had to ramp back up after the extended layoff, and Jokisch in particular struggled in his last preseason outing on April 29, when he was charged with three earned runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Doosan Bears.