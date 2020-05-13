Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Two umbrella union groups to take part in social dialogue on job security amid coronavirus outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ideological divides deepen over row involving comfort women civic group (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lawmakers-elect pick economic revitalization, job creation as top priority (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't urges Japan to end export curbs against South Korea this month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Number of infections connected to Itaewon clubs tops 100 (Segye Times)
-- Corporate loans surge by highest amount in April amid COVID-19 pandemic (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tax agency finds dubious accounting by civic group in support of former sex slaves (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Infections linked to Itaewon clubs surpass 100 (Hankyoreh)
-- SillaJen aware of failure in clinical trial of liver cancer treatment 4 months before U.S. FDA's announcement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate lending grows by most in April amid coronavirus outbreak (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax agency to probe accounting practice related to donation by civic groups (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Club clusters grow to 102 infected (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Expat community jolted by COVID-19 outbreak in Itaewon (Korea Herald)
-- Clubbers urged to report to authorities (Korea Times)
