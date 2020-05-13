Korean-language dailies

-- Two umbrella union groups to take part in social dialogue on job security amid coronavirus outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ideological divides deepen over row involving comfort women civic group (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lawmakers-elect pick economic revitalization, job creation as top priority (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't urges Japan to end export curbs against South Korea this month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Number of infections connected to Itaewon clubs tops 100 (Segye Times)

-- Corporate loans surge by highest amount in April amid COVID-19 pandemic (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tax agency finds dubious accounting by civic group in support of former sex slaves (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Infections linked to Itaewon clubs surpass 100 (Hankyoreh)

-- SillaJen aware of failure in clinical trial of liver cancer treatment 4 months before U.S. FDA's announcement (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corporate lending grows by most in April amid coronavirus outbreak (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tax agency to probe accounting practice related to donation by civic groups (Korea Economic Daily)

