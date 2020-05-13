(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 13)

The response by Gyeonggi could be used as an example. The provincial government demanded that all residents who had been to clubs in Itaewon or 24-hour spas in southern Seoul over the long holiday get tested for Covid-19 by May 17. Clubgoers must also isolate themselves for at least two weeks. Anyone who does not oblige with the rule could face a jail term for two years or a maximum fine of 20 million won ($16,000). The measure could be expanded nationwide.