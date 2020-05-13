KT Q1 net income down 12.8 pct. to 226.6 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 226.6 billion won (US$ 184.7 million), down 12.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 383.1 billion won, down 4.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0 percent to 5.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
