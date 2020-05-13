KT&G Q1 net income up 7.3 pct. to 293.9 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 293.9 billion won (US$ 239.6 million), up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 9.5 percent on-year to 315 billion won. Revenue decreased 0.6 percent to 1.17 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
