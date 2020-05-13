Go to Contents
Seoul stocks trade lower late Wednesday morning

11:30 May 13, 2020

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as U.S. Senate members held China responsible for the global new coronavirus pandemic, signaling yet another round of tensions between the world's top two economies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 1.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,920.83 as of 11:20 a.m.

Republican members of the U.S. Senate vowed to take steps to sanction China on grounds that Beijing has caused the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is expected to further sour the Sino-American relationship, which has been undermined by a trade row.

Dealers work in front of an electronic signboard at the headquarters of Hana Bank in Seoul on May 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

The rising number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea also weighed on investors amid eased social distancing.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.42 percent and SK hynix moved down 2.8 percent.

Leading online giant Naver moved down 0.91 percent, while its smaller rival, Kakao, gained 0.47 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged while its auto parts arm, Hyundai Mobis, slid 0.59 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,226.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.70 won from the previous session's close.

