Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Q1 net profit up 46.1 pct. to 23.2 bln won
14:28 May 13, 2020
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.2 billion won (US$ 19 million), up 46.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 27.1 billion won, up 49.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.3 percent to 251.1 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)