Samsung ranks 1st in Indian premium smartphone market in Q1: data
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. ranked first in the Indian premium smartphone market in the first quarter, beating Apple Inc. and Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, data showed Wednesday.
Samsung accounted for 34 percent of the Indian premium smartphone market in the January-March period, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.
The research firm attributed Samsung's increased sales to positive consumer reactions to Samsung's high-end S20 Ultra, which has a 108-megapixel camera, as well as discounts and cash-back offers.
Still, Counterpoint Research said the upward trend in sales may not continue in the second quarter due to India's lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
