Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #smartphone

Samsung ranks 1st in Indian premium smartphone market in Q1: data

15:22 May 13, 2020

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. ranked first in the Indian premium smartphone market in the first quarter, beating Apple Inc. and Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, data showed Wednesday.

Samsung accounted for 34 percent of the Indian premium smartphone market in the January-March period, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

This file photo, taken Feb. 20, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The research firm attributed Samsung's increased sales to positive consumer reactions to Samsung's high-end S20 Ultra, which has a 108-megapixel camera, as well as discounts and cash-back offers.

Still, Counterpoint Research said the upward trend in sales may not continue in the second quarter due to India's lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK