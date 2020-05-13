S. Korea to allow robot delivery, patrol services
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has authorized limited delivery of packages and patrol services by robots as part of its ongoing efforts to boost innovation and create new business opportunities, the Ministry of Science said Wednesday.
The latest delivery robot that can weigh upward of 450 kilograms with cargo will be operated at Sangam Cultural Square in western Seoul and be restricted to using sidewalks, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The patrol robot will be employed at a park in Siheung, south of Seoul, the ministry said.
In addition to robot-based services, the ministry will allow hearing impaired people to work in the taxi services through the use of tablets to communicate with customers, and the use of special apps and rent-a-cars to help people with certain disabilities move about more easily.
