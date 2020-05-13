Netmarble Q1 net profit up 35.9 pct. to 57.5 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 57.5 billion won (US$ 47 million), up 35.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 20.4 billion won, down 39.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 11.6 percent to 532.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 59.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
