Innocean Worldwide Q1 net profit up 7.8 pct. to 22.7 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 22.7 billion won (US$ 18.5 million), up 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 24.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.6 percent to 344 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
