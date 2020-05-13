Moon seeks Green New Deal, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in would like to link the envisioned "New Deal" project with green growth and called on related authorities to map out concrete plans, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
The president is to receive a joint report from four ministries over the project: The Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon was quoted as saying that the Green New Deal itself can create a lot of jobs and that the international community wants South Korea's role in the field.
The Green New Deal means the pursuit of ways to create jobs in addition to responding to climate change, including efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Green New Deal aims to address the climate and economic crises at the same time amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Moon earlier announced plans for the Korean version of the New Deal over the economic fallout of the COVID-19 case.
He then said the project will focus on establishing digital infrastructure.
Moon has urged the authorities to explore ways to harmonize digital and the green growth programs in the project, Kang said.
