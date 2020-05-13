Korea Gas Q1 net profit up 1.8 pct. to 542 bln won
16:40 May 13, 2020
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 541.9 billion won (US$ 442.8 million), up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 959 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 869.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 8.4 percent to 7.96 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
