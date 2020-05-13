Moon to address WHO forum on coronavirus next week
17:20 May 13, 2020
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver a keynote speech at the World Health Assembly, to be held next week via videoconferencing, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Moon's address comes at the request of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), who made the request during their phone talks last month.
The virtual World Health Assembly session is slated for next Monday.
"In the keynote speech, President Moon will share South Korea's quarantine efforts and accomplishments in connection with COVID-19," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
