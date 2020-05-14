Go to Contents
07:06 May 14, 2020

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cluster infection that started in Itaewon, schools are being shaken (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Private institute student, baby test positive; authorities puzzled over virus transmission (Kookmin Daily)
-- One person's lie results in coronavirus tests for 1,700 people (Donga llbo)
-- 470,000 jobs vanish, young people stand on cliff's edge (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Club-linked infections reach teenager just ahead of school reopening (Segye Times)
-- Telemedicine that has been adrift for decade, Cheong Wa Dae says it will positively mull it over (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former comfort woman Lee Yong-soo says Yoon Mi-hyang is conscienceless, should tell the truth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No. of employed people declines by 470,000, worst in 21 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Global community at loss over choice between lockdown and economic reopening (Hankook Ilbo)
-- No. of employed people plunges by 470,000, worst since financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong, Chung Euisun discuss alliance for future cars (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 476,000 jobs lost, most in two decades (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Jobs disappear at sharpest pace since 1999 (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, Hyundai heirs meet for battery partnership (Korea Times)
(END)

