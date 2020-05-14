FM Kang explains S. Korea's quarantine efforts during U.N.-ITU videoconference
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has explained South Korea's approach to tackling the new coronavirus based on a balance between containment and human rights protection during a U.N.-led videoconference, her office said Thursday.
During the meeting co-hosted by the United Nations and its specialized agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), on Wednesday (New York time), Kang noted the approach as an effort to build trust with citizens during Seoul's aggressive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session on balancing public health, privacy and human rights is the latest in a series of U.N.-led videoconferences on digital cooperation in response to the contagious disease.
Kang pointed out that Seoul has a set of guidelines in place to protect privacy and personal data related to COVID-19 patients, amid concerns over social stigmas associated with the contagious disease.
She also used the session to explain Seoul's anti-virus strategy anchored in its capacity to swiftly test suspected cases, and trace and treat them, as well as social distancing efforts.
Among the participants in the videoconference were UN Under Secretary General Fabrizio Hochschild, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic and Microsoft Corporation Vice President Steve Crown.
Previous U.N.-ITU sessions discussed a range of issues, including connectivity gaps in different regions, misinformation management, and online safety and security.
