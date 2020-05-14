Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 net income up 261.5 pct to 83.9 bln won
09:30 May 14, 2020
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 83.9 billion won (US$ 68.4 million), up 261.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 99.8 billion won, up 164.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 32 percent to 8.14 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)