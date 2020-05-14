CJ Logistics shifts to profits in Q1
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 11.4 billion won (US$ 9.3 million), turning from a loss of 12.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 28.3 percent on-year to 58.2 billion won. Revenue increased 3.4 percent to 2.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
