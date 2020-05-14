(LEAD) USFK investigating suspicious package at Yongsan Garrison post office
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea said Thursday it is investigating a suspicious package at a post office inside the Yongsan base in Seoul, advising members to avoid the building.
"Due to the investigation of a suspicious package at the USAG Yongsan Post Office, all personnel should avoid heading near the Post Office," USFK said in a Twitter post.
"If you live or work North of the area (soldier barracks or near Camp Coiner) stay in your barracks or office until you receive an all clear," it added.
The post office is currently closed due to the report of a suspicious package, a USFK official told Yonhap News Agency, adding that the authorities are "using our normal, standard procedures to investigate the situation."
