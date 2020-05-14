Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK

(2nd LD) Suspicious package found at USFK's Yongsan Garrison turns out to be hair grooming kit

15:11 May 14, 2020

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- A suspicious package found at the post office of the Yongsan base of U.S. Forces Korea on Thursday turned out to be a hair grooming kit, a USFK official said.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. military closed part of the garrison in Seoul, suspended traffic and urged its personnel to avoid the area "due to the investigation of a suspicious package."

"At approximately 1 p.m., the package was cleared by the Directorate of Emergency Services. ... This package did not pose a threat since it was determined to be an hair grooming kit," a USFK official said.

"It was accidentally sent here but addressed for a location in Australia," the official said, adding that it was suspicious as it was "vibrating."

A series of processes USFK took regarding the case were standard to ensure the safety and security of the community, according to the official.

This photo takeon on Dec. 11, 2019, shows U.S. Forces Korea's Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK