Cosmax Q1 net profit down 82 pct. to 1.2 bln won
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.2 billion won (US$ 1 million), down 82 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 16 billion won, up 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.2 percent to 328.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 103.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
