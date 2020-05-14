CJ Cheiljedang Q1 net profit up 1003.9 pct. to 451.9 bln won
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 451.9 billion won (US$ 368 million), up 1003.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 54.1 percent on-year to 275.9 billion won. Sales increased 16.2 percent to 5.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)