Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Doosan swings to red in Q1

16:20 May 14, 2020

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 379.9 billion won (US$ 309.3 million), shifting from a profit of 54.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 90.9 billion won, down 74.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.2 percent to 4.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK