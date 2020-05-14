Doosan swings to red in Q1
16:20 May 14, 2020
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 379.9 billion won (US$ 309.3 million), shifting from a profit of 54.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 90.9 billion won, down 74.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.2 percent to 4.42 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
