K-pop boy band Monsta X puts off N. American tour over pandemic
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Monsta X has put off its North American concert tour, set to kick off next month, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its management agency said Thursday.
"Monsta X's North American tour which was scheduled for June and July in the United States and Canada has been postponed," Starship Entertainment said.
"We will closely watch the situation so we can secure replacement schedules when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides," Starship said on its SNS accounts.
The decision will require rescheduling the entire itinerary of the tour, which spans 17 cities in the region, including the first stop in Minneapolis on June 2.
The world tour's inaugural Seoul leg, scheduled for May 9-10, was also called off due to the pandemic.
