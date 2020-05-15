Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #defense cost-sharing

U.S.-S. Korea defense cost deal needs to be 'fully acceptable' to Moon, Trump: official

00:48 May 15, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are negotiating a defense cost-sharing agreement that will be fully acceptable to both President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The two countries have been wide apart on how much Seoul should contribute to the cost of keeping 28,500 American troops stationed on the peninsula.

"It's recognized that we still need to get to a place that is fully acceptable for both governments, that is fully acceptable for President Moon, and for President Trump," R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, said during a virtual press briefing.

This AP file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

He said the two sides will continue to work on the negotiations because they are committed to the bilateral alliance.

"Our alliance is a tremendous investment," he said. "If anything, the commitment to our alliance is the bedrock of the negotiations. It allows for us to have a candid discourse about burden-sharing and shared responsibility."

This photo, downloaded from the U.S. State Department's website, shows Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK