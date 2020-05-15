(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 15)

The NEC, however, failed to give a convincing explanation as to why the ballots were stored unsealed in a fitness facility inside the Guri Sports Center where no CCTV is installed. Even if they were leftover ballots, they should have been stored securely. The NEC certainly betrayed the people's expectations based on common sense. And the NEC is not apologizing or promising that it won't happen again. It is no wonder that the people were disappointed at the NEC's irresponsible and poor management of the elections. Skepticism about the last elections' integrity are growing.