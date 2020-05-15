Go to Contents
Korea Electric Power turns to black in Q1

10:45 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$ 43.6 million), turning from a loss of 761.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 430.6 billion, compared with a loss of 629.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1 percent to 15.09 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
